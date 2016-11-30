Vienna Strauss Festival Orchestra to perform in Baku

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vienna Strauss Festival Orchestra will give a concert "My Life: love and enthusiasm" in the Heydar Aliyev Center on December 1.

Report informs citing the Center, remaining loyal to the traditions of Strauss period, orchestra's founder and artistic director, Peter Gut will play violin and orchestrate.

Operetta pieces will be performed by orchestra soloist Elisabeth Jahrmann (soprano). This is the second concert of the Vienna Strauss Festival Orchestra in the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Strauss Festival Orchestra is a conservator of Vienna musical traditions. The orchestra has been acting since 1978 and is an official orchestra of Vienna.