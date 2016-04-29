Ukraine's well-known opera singer dies

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine's well-known opera singer Dmitry Gnatyuk died

Report informs referring to Russian media, the 92-year-old folk artist died after a long illness.

Academic, director D. Gnatyuk performed in main parties of "Taras Bulba", "Mazepa", "Eugene Onegin" operas.

D. Gnatyuk was director and general director of Ukrainian National Opera. He has performed more than 50 characters in Opera Theater. He was head of Culture committee of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine D. Gnatyuk was awarded with the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Farewell ceremony will take place on May 4 in Kiev National Opera.