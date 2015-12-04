'Twilight' film shooting ends

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Shootings of a new feature film "Twilight" ("Şər qarışanda") finished .

Report was told by Samir Kerimoğlu film's director. According to him installation works are underway. Trailer is ready.

According to him, the picture was taken in the thriller genre, "Starring People's Artist Ramiz Novruzov. For the first time audience will see him as a maniac.Besides him, Jevdet Shukurov, Ulvi Hasanov, Murad Ismail, Oksana Rasulova and others starred in the film.

The shooting took place in cold weather conditions in Nabran and Shabran. According to S.Kerimoğlu presentation scheduled for March 2016.