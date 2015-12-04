 Top
    Close photo mode

    'Twilight' film shooting ends

    Presentation scheduled for March 2016

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Shootings of a new feature film "Twilight" ("Şər qarışanda") finished .

    Report was told by Samir Kerimoğlu film's director. According to him installation works are underway. Trailer is ready.

    According to him, the picture was taken in the thriller genre, "Starring People's Artist Ramiz Novruzov. For the first time audience will see him as a maniac.Besides him, Jevdet Shukurov, Ulvi Hasanov, Murad Ismail, Oksana Rasulova and others starred in the film.

    The shooting took place in cold weather conditions in Nabran and Shabran. According to S.Kerimoğlu presentation scheduled for March 2016.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi