Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish actress Handan Kara has died.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the actress, who was suffering a disease for a while, died at age of 78.

H.Kara was born in Bakırköy district, Istanbul in 1939. She began her career as a vocal artist at TRT Radio Istanbul Branch. The actress dubbed famous actresses as Türkan Şoray.

Handan Kara took roles in "Ver Allahım Ver", "İşte Deve, İşte Hendek" films.