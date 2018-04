Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish actor Özcan Deniz will arrive in Baku.

Report informs, gala of film "Ikinci şans" (Second chance) will be held in Nizami Cinema Center.

The event will be attended by Özcan Deniz, stars of Turkish cinema Nurgül Yeşilçay and Mesut Can Tomay.

The film, written and directed by Özcan Deniz, shot in the genre of romantic drama.

The film shot by studios Avşar and DNZ film.