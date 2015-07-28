Turkey to host "II Artoros" International Festival of Culture and alternative art

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ On 21-25 August, Antalya, Turkey will host the International Festival of Culture and alternative art "II Artoros".

Report was told by said the founder of the International Association of Artists, member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, Ilgar Akbarov.

According to him, at this festival Azerbaijan will be represented by three artists - Parviz Asadov ,Nazakat Ahmadova and Ilgar Akbarov.

According to the rules of the festival, artists will create their works outdoors. Each of them will be provided with canvas and oil paints. Painters will be offered to write any landscape they liked.

Last year the International festival of alternative culture and art "I Artoros" was attended by artists from all over the world.

The exhibition will end on August 25. Artists will also be guests of Antalya until September 1, 2015.