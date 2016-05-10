Sumgayit theatre to put up three new plays

Baku. 10 May.REPORT.AZ/ Trainings of three new performances have started in Sumgayit State Drama Theatre.

Report was told at the theatre.

Currently trained performance based on the 'Tomorrow started a long time ago' play by playwright Rahman Alizade.

The roles are performed by Honored Artist Faranə Musayeva, Daghlar Rustamov, Akif Mirzayev, Khatira Suleymanova, Shamistan Suleymanli, Vafa Gurbanova, Ilaha Safarova, Elmir Mehdiyev.

The second performance, trained at Sumgayit Theatre is 'Blood brothers' psychological family drama by Athol Fugard.

The work of art produced by theatre director, Honored Artist Firudin Maharramov. The roles are performed by Honored Artist Rauf Aghakishiyev, actor Oktay Mehdiyev.

As well as other roles are performed by Honored Artist Ilaha Safarova, actors and actresses Movsum Huseynov, Ilgar Ibrahimov, Ilham Safarli, Daghlar Rustamov, Matab Safarli, Yalchin Salimov, Shahla Mammadova, Shamistan Suleymanli and others.