Today is a birthday of the late actor Alasgar Mammadoglu

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the day of birth of the actor of Academic National Drama Theatre, honored artist Alasgar Mammadoglu.

Report informs, he would have turned 70 years old.

Preparing for the anniversary, the actor passed away last year at the age of 69 years. Today, his relatives, friends and colleagues will honor the memory of A. Mammadoglu.

A.Mammaddoglu was born in Baku on February 9, 1946.

In November last year he was admitted to the hospital due to health problems.

The actor died on December 21, 2015 of liver cancer.