Azerbaijan celebrates 130th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 18 Azerbaijan marks the birthday of the founder of the Azerbaijani professional music and national opera, the great composer, musicologist and scientist, publicist, playwright, teacher and public figure Uzeir Hajibeyli.

Report informs, today is the 130th anniversary of great Uzeyir beyHajibeyli.

Even in Soviet times on the initiative of maestro Niyazi annually on September 18 in Azerbaijan was celebrated the birthday of this composer.

The cultural centers, music schools and the Conservatory (now the Baku Music Academy) has sounded immortal music by Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

Years passed, and this day was not forgotten also by the national leader Heydar Aliyev. Uzeyir Music Day, which had been marked at the initative of maestro Niyazi in 1995 acquired the official status.

By presidential decree signed on 18 September 1995 "On Holding Uzeyir Music Day", Azerbaijan celebrates this day annually in the country as a Uzeyir Music Day.

Great composer, who gave to the treasury of world music immortal works is the founder of the Azerbaijani professional music, also is a creator of composer school, the genre of musical comedy, opera and operetta in the East, the state choir and symphony orchestra. Uzeyir Hajibeyli is also the author of the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

Today, with the sounds of the anthem written by U.Hajibeyli, Azerbaijani flag is raised in the most prestigious concert halls of the world, all of our activities begin with the national anthem.

Celebration of September 18 as a Uzeyir Music Day has become traditional.

On this day in all parts of the country are helding the events with the participation of well-known artists from around the world.

On September 18 also starts the VII International musical festival of Uzeyir Hajibeyli. International Music Festival, traditionally held in Azerbaijan since 2009 and dedicated to the great Uzeyir Hajibeyli attracted great interest in the world. The festival is held with the participation of well-known musicians, artistic teams, soloists and conductors.

Heritage of great Uzeyir Hajibeyli is priceless. He left this heritage to all mankind. We believe that soon the echoes of Uzeyir music will be heard from Karabakh, Shusha, and Uzeyir Music Day will be celebrated in Jidir duzu, which is now under occupation of Armenia.