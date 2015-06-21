 Top
    Theaters and concerts to be shown at 10th day of Baku-2015 Games announced

    Report News Agency presents June 21 repertoire

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The list of shows and concerts performed at the10th day of Baku-2015 was announced.

    Report presents June 21 repertoire:

    Academic National Drama Theatre

    M.F Akhundov "Sargoḏašt-e wazīr-e Lankarān"

    Starts: 19.00

    Ticket price: 6-10 AZN.

    Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre

    P. Maskani Verdi's "Rural Honor" opera

    Starts: 19.00

    Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre

    E. Sabitoglu, Y. Schwartz, "Red Riding Hood"

    Starts: 12.00

    A. Haghverdiyev "Who is guilty?"

    Starts: 19.00

    Ticket price: 6-10 AZN.

    Russian Drama Theater of Samad Vurgun

    M. Lermontov "Masquerade"

    Starts: 19:00

    Ticket price: 11-15 AZN.

    Azerbaijan State Theatre of the Young Spectator

    Folk tale "Beauty Fatma"

    Starts: 12:00

    A. Hagverdiyev: "Peri Jadu"

    Starts: 19:00

    Ticket price: 6 AZN

    Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre of Drama

    K. Kaldoni "The Adventures of Pinocchio"

    Starts: 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00

    Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall of Muslum Magomayev

    Ondekoza: Japanese Demon Drummers Revives Earth "Put one strike into the soul" (Japan) Concert

    Summer hall: Starts 21:00

