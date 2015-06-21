Theaters and concerts to be shown at 10th day of Baku-2015 Games announced

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The list of shows and concerts performed at the10th day of Baku-2015 was announced.
Report presents June 21 repertoire:
Academic National Drama Theatre
M.F Akhundov "Sargoḏašt-e wazīr-e Lankarān"
Starts: 19.00
Ticket price: 6-10 AZN.
Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre
P. Maskani Verdi's "Rural Honor" opera
Starts: 19.00
Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre
E. Sabitoglu, Y. Schwartz, "Red Riding Hood"
Starts: 12.00
A. Haghverdiyev "Who is guilty?"
Starts: 19.00
Ticket price: 6-10 AZN.
Russian Drama Theater of Samad Vurgun
M. Lermontov "Masquerade"
Starts: 19:00
Ticket price: 11-15 AZN.
Azerbaijan State Theatre of the Young Spectator
Folk tale "Beauty Fatma"
Starts: 12:00
A. Hagverdiyev: "Peri Jadu"
Starts: 19:00
Ticket price: 6 AZN
Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre of Drama
K. Kaldoni "The Adventures of Pinocchio"
Starts: 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00
Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall of Muslum Magomayev
Ondekoza: Japanese Demon Drummers Revives Earth "Put one strike into the soul" (Japan) Concert
Summer hall: Starts 21:00
