Theaters and concerts to be shown at 10th day of Baku-2015 Games announced

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The list of shows and concerts performed at the10th day of Baku-2015 was announced.

Report presents June 21 repertoire:

Academic National Drama Theatre

M.F Akhundov "Sargoḏašt-e wazīr-e Lankarān"

Starts: 19.00

Ticket price: 6-10 AZN.

Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre

P. Maskani Verdi's "Rural Honor" opera

Starts: 19.00

Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre

E. Sabitoglu, Y. Schwartz, "Red Riding Hood"

Starts: 12.00

A. Haghverdiyev "Who is guilty?"

Starts: 19.00

Ticket price: 6-10 AZN.

Russian Drama Theater of Samad Vurgun

M. Lermontov "Masquerade"

Starts: 19:00

Ticket price: 11-15 AZN.

Azerbaijan State Theatre of the Young Spectator

Folk tale "Beauty Fatma"

Starts: 12:00

A. Hagverdiyev: "Peri Jadu"

Starts: 19:00

Ticket price: 6 AZN

Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre of Drama

K. Kaldoni "The Adventures of Pinocchio"

Starts: 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall of Muslum Magomayev

Ondekoza: Japanese Demon Drummers Revives Earth "Put one strike into the soul" (Japan) Concert

Summer hall: Starts 21:00