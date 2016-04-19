'The old clown' spectacle will be shown at Turkish festival

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators has been invited to participate in the International Theatre Festival.

Report was told in the press service of the theater.

According to the information, the collective will visit Turkey to take part in the 17th International Black Sea Theatre Festival, which will be held in Trabzon on May 2-15. The Azerbaijani theatre will be represented by 'The old clown' spectacle of Romanian playwright Matei Vișniec.

Director of the theater Mubariz Hamidov and the collective will leave for Trabzon, Turkey on April 27.