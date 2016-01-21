Theatre Figures Union prepares 'The Lady of the Camellias'

Baku. 21 January.REPORT.AZ/ Premiere of spectacle, prepared on the basis of 'The Lady of the Camellias' work by French writer Alexandre Dumas (son) will be held at Mustafa Mardanov scene of Azerbaijan Theatre Figures Union.

Report was told by the Spectacle Director, Honored Artist Nofal Valiyev.

According to the director, trainings of work of art continue at present. Premiere of spectacle will be held at the end of February.

Notably, 'The Lady of the Camellias' novel was published in 1848 for the first time. Famous Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi inspired by 'The Lady of the Camellias' novel while writing 'La traviata' opera in 1853.