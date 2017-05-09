"ƏSA" theatre will stage the spectacle “My Dream” again

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ New demonstration of the spectacle “My Dream” will be staged.

Report was informed in press service of the ƏSA Theatre, all tickets for the romantic comedy “My Dream” were sold two days before the premiere.

Taking into account numerous requests from the audience, ƏSA Theatre will stage on May 20, 19:00 the romantic comedy “My Dream” produced on the basis of the work “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” of famous English writer W. Shakespeare.

More than 400 spectators attended the premiere performed on May 2.

Notably, the performance will be staged at spectacle hall of Azerbaijan Union of Theatre Figures (Actor’s House). Ticket costs change between AZN 3-10.

The main staff of "ƏSA theatre" consists of actors with disabilities.