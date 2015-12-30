Term of office of theater director Israfil Israfilov expired - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater Israfil Israfilov leaves his post.

Report informs, the term of the contract concluded between Israfil Israfilov and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, expires today.

Report was told by head of the department of information and public relations of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Vugar Shikhmammadov in connection with the expiration of the contract signed with Ministry, there are some facts of termination of the frame. "In the case of any change in the matter concerning the personnel, the public will be informed through the official website of the Ministry."

On August 31, 2015 the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has renewed a contract with Israfil Israfilov until the end of the year.

I.Israfilov was first appointed Director of Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater in 2010. The time when there will be a new appointment for this position is not yet known.