State Musical Theatre makes a report

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre made a report on spectacles performed at the theatre during the First European Games.

Report informs, according to the repertoire organized particularly for the First European Games, 15 spectacles were performed at the theatre. Along with the Azerbaijani and russian languages, the performances were presented with subtitles in English.

More than four thousand spectators viewed "Er ve Arvad", "O olmasin, bu olsun" (U.Hajibayli), "Scapin's refinements" (J.B.Molyer), "Kimdir mugessir?" (A.Hagverdiyev), "Taleler govushanda" (R.Hajiyev, F.Zohrabov), "French Garnish" (M.Kamoletti) and other performances from 11 to 28 June at the Musical Theatre.

Foreigners from Hungary, Italy, Germany, Cyprus, Turkey, Russia, England, Spain, Moldova, Poland, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ukraine and other countries were among the audience.