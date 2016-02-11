Star Wars: Episode VIII started shooting

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Disney CEO Bob Iger has just done his regular call with investors, and has now confirmed that Star Wars: Episode VIII - which is being directed by Rian Johnson - has begun filming too. Report informs referring to the foreign media.

"There is no better way to propel this franchise into the future than producing quality products", Iger said. We love it when people call films 'products'.

Anyway, "filming of Star Wars: Episode VIII, the next chapter of the legendary saga, has just commenced and it will be in theatres December 2017. And production of Episode IX, a 2019 release, has also begun".

We're assuming that when he says that production of Episode IX has already begun, he means the early preparatory work. Director Colin Trevorrow isn't due to start shooting that one for at least a year.

Star Wars: Episode VIII is now set for release in December 2017, having being shunted back from its original May 2017 release slot. More on the movie as we hear it.