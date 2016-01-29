Staff of Ministry of Culture and Tourism visited Alley of Honor

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with 10th anniversary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Minister Abulfas Garayev and staff of the ministry visited Alley of Honor.

Report informs, ministry's staff paid tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev, put wreath and flowers on his grave.

Prominent ophthalmologist scientist, academician Zarifa khanim Aliyeva was also commemorated, the ministry representatives put flowers on her grave.

Notably, events related to the anniversary will continue throughout the day.

Notably, in accordance with the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated January 30, 2006, the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Youth, Sports and Tourism, operating till that period, have been liquidated and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism was established based on the Ministry of Culture.