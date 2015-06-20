Song Theatre closes season with final concert

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Song Theatre named after Rashid Behbudov closes the 2015 season. Soloists of Song Theatre will act as part of the concert program.

Report informs on June 23 will be a concert with the participation of the orchestra operating at the theater.

Event on the occasion of the 81th anniversary of Russian actor, poet Yuri Vizbor will be held on June 20.

The Song Theatre named after Rashid Behbudov will open the new concert season in September.