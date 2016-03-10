Situation of actor Mukhtar Maniyev is stable

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/Situation of People's Artist Mukhtar Maniyev is well'.

Report was told by the physician of the people's artist Elmira Jafarova.

E.Jafarova, who works at Intensive Care Unit named after Academic M.A.Topchubashov Scientific-Surgical Center said at present situation of M.Maniyev is stable.

Notably, People's Artist Mukhtar Maniyev suffers from blood pressure and diabetes. Last year left leg of 80-years-old actor was amputated below the ankle.