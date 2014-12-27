Shooting of movie about Icherisheher finished

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ The shooting of the full-length feature film "Icherisheher" ("Old City") recorded in the "Azerbaijan" film-studio named after Jafar Jabbarli finished. The film was made by the order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The author of idea for the psychological drama movie is Tahmina Rafaella, script writers are Tahmina Rafaella and Ilgar Safat, the director is Ilgar Safat, the film operator is Luca Coassin (Italian), an art director Butunay Hagverdiyev, an executive producer Ulvi Gasimov and a producer of the film is Mushfig Hatamov. The film is about the love of young girl to the veteran of Karabakh war.

The shooting was held in Baku and Zagatala.

The film is expected to present in the beginning of 2015.