'Shah Qajar' spectacle shown for the 50th time

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Shah Qajar" spectacle, made by state order, was shown at the State Academic Drama Theatre for the 50th time.

Report informs citing the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Chingiz Gajar is a scientific adviser of the two-part tragedy, made by People's Artist, Art Director and Head of the Academic Drama Theatre Azer Pasha Nemat based on the play of "Bütün deyilənlərə rəğmən və ya Ağa Məhəmməd şah Qacar" (Despite all the rumors or Agha Mohammad Khan Qajar) by Honored Art Worker Ali Amirli.

Composer of the work is People's Artist Siyavush Karimi, assistant director Vidadi Hasanov.

People's Artists Fuad Poladov (Shah Qajar), Lalazar Mustafayeva (Jeyran khanim), Honored Artists Sabir Mammadov (Sadig khan), Mammad Safa (Karim khan Zend), Anar Heybatov (Jafargulu khan), Vidadi Hasanov (Shaikh Jafar Tonkabuni), Matlab Abdullayev (Muhammad Ali khan Baylarbayi), Kazim Abdullayev (Ali khan Jojug), Ayshad Mammadov (Akhund Haji Babak), Elshan Rustamov, actors Elnar Garayev, Janali Janaliyev, Adil Damirov, actresses Samira Khanlarova, Farida Aliyeva take part in the spectacle.