    Series of Erivan Khanate to be filmed

    We are still preparing, Ramiz Hasanoghly says

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ The series about the ancient Azerbaijani land Erivan Khanate is to be filmed. 

    Report informs, the film, which will be filmed by the scenario of the famous writer and journalist Jamal Yusifzadeh, will be directed by the Honored Artist of Azerbaija Ramiz Hasanoghly. 

    Mr. Hasanoghly stated that they are working on the film scenario: 'Erivan khanate will consist of 7 series. In this series, the viewer will show the historical facts and the fall of Erivan khanate'.  

    "We are still preparing for it", he added. 

