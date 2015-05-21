​Second semi-final of 'Eurovision-2015' starts today

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Second semi-final of Eurovision song contest to be held today in Vienna, Austria.

Report informs, 17 countries will participate in the second semi-final, namely Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Norway, Malta, San Marino, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Montenegro, Poland, Sweden, Cyprus, Israel and Iceland will perform.

Elnur Huseynov from Azerbaijan will perform with his song "Hour of the Wolf" under number 11.

39 countries are represented in the contest. Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, France and Austria, won 2014, will perform in the grand finale on May 23.