'Sarylar - a journey to the Karabakh horse' film will be demonstrated

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Knowledge Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and "Azerbaijanfilm" studio named after Jafar Jabbarli have launched show of "Milli Filmler" (National Films) series.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism, "Sarylar - a journey to the Karabakh horse" documentary will be demonstrated at the Knowledge Fund on December 7 at 11:00. The film was produced by "Azerbaijanfilm" studio and German Studio Tor 1 Filmproduktion" by order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and BP Azerbaijan.

It was stated that film was made in England, Germany, Switzerland and Azerbaijan, scriptwriter is Martin Vagner, director Willi Neumann, operators Andre Böhm, Birgit Handke, Bahruz Aliyev, executive producer Nadir Aliyev.