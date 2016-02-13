'Sarajevo winter' Music Festival to be held in February

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Sarajevo winter" Music Festival will be held in Bosnia and Serbia through the Cultural Organization of Turkic-speaking countries - TÜRKSOY.

Report informs, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater informed.

The vocalists of the turkic-speaking states within the framework of the festival will perform on 19 and 20 February in Sarajevo and on February 22 in Belgrade.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Opera and Ballet Theatre soloist Chinara Shirin.