Russian theater actor commits suicide

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, a leading actor of the Russian Academic Youth Theatre, 38-year-old Stepan Morozov committed suicide. Report informs referring to Russian media, the actor threw himself from the balcony of his house.

The Russian law enforcement agencies started the investigation on the death of the actor.

According to the initial reports, the actor fell from the balcony of his house at 05:00 a.m. The investigation is underway.

Stepan Morozov was born in 1977.

The leading actor of the Russian Academic Youth Theater, Stepan Morozov was expected to perform at the premiere of a new spectacle. However, the performance was postponed due to the young actor's death who has the main role of the spectacle.