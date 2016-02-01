Russian Drama Theatre will stage "Athenian evening" on Valentine's Day

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 14 at the Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurgun will be staged "Athenian evening".

Report informs, the premiere of performance prepared on the play by Peter Gladilin, was held in January. The second time the play will be shown on February 14, the Valentine's Day.

The play was prepared on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Russian drama theater actress, Honored Artist Eugenia Nevmerzhitskaya.

The director of the play is a People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky, art director - Honored Worker of Culture Alexander Fedorov, musical arrangement belongs Honored Worker of Culture Vladimir Neverov.

Costume Designer is Olga Abbasova.

The main roles will be performed by Azerbaijani People's Safa Mirzahasanov, honored artists Eugenia Nevmerzhitskaya, Natalia Sharovskaya, actors Natavan Hajiyeva and Oleg Amirbayov.