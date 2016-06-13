Russian actor and singer Alexei Daineko dies

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Known for crime TV series Russian actor, singer and TV presenter Alexey Daineko died at night on Monday on 47 years of life. Report informs referring to the Russian media, the information was confirmed by his wife Elena Logatskaya.

The criminal case was opened. The reason of the death is under investigation.

Elena Logatskaya said that she would work with the investigating authorities.

Alexey Daineko was born on 5 June 1970. In 1993 he has graduated from GITIS, worked in the Central Academic Theatre of the Russian Army (CATRA). In addition, Daineko led TV program “Planet of Communication”.

In 2006, as director and producer Daineko made the film “Smiling the eternity of a universe,” as a producer and author of music and poetry, author and artist he has worked on music projects.

In the movie actor starred in nearly 30 films, in particular, in the series “Method Laurel-2″, “Second to…”, “Carp”, “Empire under attack”, “Second killer”, “Truckers-3″, “Balzac age, or All men are…”, “What said the dead”.