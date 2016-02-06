​'Respect for national values' project launched in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ International Mugham Center and “ASAN xidmət”have launched a project named "Respect for national values".

Report was told in the press service of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The first concert was hosted in Ganja.

Singers and artists performed at the concert.

The project aims is deepen studies of Azerbaijani mugham in regions and popularize it to young generations.

The project's concerts are planned to be held in Sumgait, Agdash and Sabirabad.