'Red Garden' film to be shown at international festival in Bulgaria

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Mirbala Salimli’s featured film ‘Red Garden’ has been invited to 8th ‘Sofia MENAR’ International Film Festival.

Report was informed in the press service of ‘Azerbaijanfilm’ studio.

The festival will be held in Sofia on January 12-19. Azerbaijani film will be displayed at the event for the first time.

Notably, the joint Azerbaijan-Russian production ‘Red Garden’ was captured at Jafar Jabbarli ‘Azerbaijanfilm’ studio and Russian ‘WeiT Media’ movie company under the auspices of Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The script writer of the movie is Mirbala Salimli, cameraman – Maksim Drozdov, production designer Leonid Karpov, composer Salman Gambarov, executive producers Tofig Musayev, Timur Jafarov, Nazim Huseynov, producers Mushfig Hatamov (‘Azerbaijanfilm’) and Timur Vaynstein (‘WeiT Media’).

Magsud Mammadov, Gulzar Gurbanova, Taleh Badiyev starred in the film.