    Rashid Behbudov's 100th anniversary to be celebrated in Azerbaijan

    Ministry of Culture and Tourism will hold a number of anniversary events in later this year

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Culture and Tourism Ministry will hold a series of events dedicated to well-known artists later this year, Report was said by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry.

    According to the information, in November People's Artist, a well-known singer Gulaga Mammadov's 90th and in December, People's artist, composer Agadadash Dadashov's 80th anniversary events, also, an exhibition dedicated to the 90th anniversary of People's Artist Nadir Abdurakhmanov, a festival dedicated to a famous composer Tofig Bakikhanov's 85th anniversary, an event dedicated to People's Artist of the USSR, an outstanding singer Rashid Behbudov's 100th anniversary will be held.

