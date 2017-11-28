President Ilham Aliyev opens Aghjabadi Museum of History and Local Lore

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Museum of History and Local Lore in Aghjabadi after renovation.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created in the museum.

The museum was built in 1980. The renovated two-storey building houses administrative rooms, a 60-seat conference hall, and exhibition halls.

There are photo sections here depicting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s, and President Ilham Aliyev's visits to Aghjabadi district.

The museum features a total of 4,782 exhibits, 360 of which are being displayed at the exhibition hall.