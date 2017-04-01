Premiered a film about Azerbaijan's National Hero Chingiz Gurbanov

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ A premiere of the film about National Hero Chingiz Gurbanov was held at the Azerbaijan Technical University on April 1. Ch.Gurbanov had been a graduate of this higher educational institution. The event was attended by the family of Ch.Gurbanov, parliamentary deputies, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and other state structures, as well as public persons.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The film "Dream that become a reality", filmed by "ARB Media Qrup" with the support of the Ministry of Defense, tells about the glorious life path of the National Hero. The film was shot in the village of Khazra, where Ch.Gurbanov was born, at the Technical University, where he had studied and in the military unit located in the Tovuz region where he had served.