    Premiere of two spectacles will take place in Puppet Theater

    Rahim Rahimov will play in both spectacles

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Actor of Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater Rahim Rahimov will play in two new spectacles, Report informs.

    According to R.Rahimov, both spectacles are for adults: "Preparations are ended".

    Premiere will take place on April 27-28.The first spectacle is called "The Melody". The performance will feature the music of Vagif Mustafazade.The second performance is called "The Call". It is a mono-performance."

    The author and director of both plays is director of the Puppet Theater Gurban Masimov.

    Notably, performances will be shown at 18:00 Baku time.

