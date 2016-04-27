Premiere of two spectacles will take place in Puppet Theater

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Actor of Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater Rahim Rahimov will play in two new spectacles, Report informs.

According to R.Rahimov, both spectacles are for adults: "Preparations are ended".

Premiere will take place on April 27-28.The first spectacle is called "The Melody". The performance will feature the music of Vagif Mustafazade.The second performance is called "The Call". It is a mono-performance."

The author and director of both plays is director of the Puppet Theater Gurban Masimov.

Notably, performances will be shown at 18:00 Baku time.