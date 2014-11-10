Premiere of new play to be performed in State Theater of Young Spectators

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The premiere of "Agh olum"(White death) drama will be performed in the State Theater of Young Spectators. Report was told by the press service of the theatre, the spectators can watch the play on November 28.

The performance was prepared according to the approved action plan of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism under the implementation of Azerbaijani President's State Program on "a struggle against drug abuse, illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors for 2013-2018 years".

A drama was prepared on the basis of V. Sigarev's work "The devil's family" by Honoured Actor Sarvar Aliyev.

The director of performance is Ayla Osmanova and the artist of performance is Elshan Sarkhanoghlu.

The spectacle aimed to make teenagers and young people abstain from this danger will be performed by Honoured Actress Nubar Novruzova, the other actors Razzag Mammadov, Vusal Mehraliyev, Zulfiyya Alhuseynova, Sabina Mammadova, Manaf Dadashov and Anar Seyfullayev.

The performance will be demonstrated on a small stage of the State Theater of Young Spectators, on November 28.