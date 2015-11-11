 Top
    Portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for 36 mln USD

    The painting was auctioned at Christie's held in New York

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ American artist Andy Warhol's print of Marilyn Monroe sold in "Christie`s" auction held in New York.

    Report informs referring to the official website of the auction house, "Four Marilyn's" sold for 36 million dollars.

    "Four Marilyn's" is Warhol's one of the best-known prints. This portrait made by serigraphy (screen printing) technique executed in silkscreen in yellow, purple and turquoise. Only on the evening auction Christie`s "Postwar and contemporary art" was exhibited 70 lots that have been implemented, in general, for 332 million dollars. 

