Polad Bul Bul oglu will sing at festival in Novosibirsk

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia, the famous singer and composer Polad Bulbuloglu will sing today at the concert Trans-Siberian art festival in Novosibirsk, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

" Polad Bulbuloglu will perform at the Trans-Siberian art festival in concert " Children - to children " on April 16. In the same concert his 14-year-old son Murtuza will perform as a conductor" - said in the report of the Novosibirsk State Philharmonic.

According to artistic director of Festival Vadim Repin, he invited 14-year-old son Murtaza to perform as a conductor, and his father found out about it and decided to come and support his son.