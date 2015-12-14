Place of monument to R.Behbudov in Baku revealed

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ A monument of Rashid Behbudov will be established in Baku next year.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, Adalat Valiyev said in his interview with reporters.

According to him, the architect Fuad Salaev instructed to create the monument: "Work on the creation of the monument has already begun. Presumably it will be ready in April next year."

According to the deputy minister, the monument will be erected in front of the State Song Theatre named after him: "But the decision on erection of the monument may be changed."