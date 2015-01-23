Azerbaijani famous actress suffered an insult, Minister of Health gave an order to care

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Health of Azerbaijani people's artist Nuriyya Ahmedova remains in a critical and stable condition.

Report was told by the chief physician of United City Hospital No. 6 named after Ajdar Malikov, Nariman Mammadov.

According to him, people's artist Nuriyya Ahmedova this morning brought to the hospital with diagnosis of poor circulation of blood in the brain.

The state of People's Artist is under the control of the Minister of Health Oktay Shiraliyev. Minister of Health gave order about Nuriyya Ahmedova's care.

Actress Nuriyya Ahmedova was born in 1950 in Baku.