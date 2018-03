Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist and a choreographer of Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre will stage a play in Belarus State Musical Theatre.

Report informs, Mrs. Madina Aliyeva has been invited by a choreographer of Belarus State Musical Theatre to stage a play in Minsk.

She will go to Minsk and stage the play 'Cleopatra' in Belarus State Music Theatre in early February.