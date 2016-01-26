People's Artist: I want to put on a play some works of Mirza Jalil

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "I want to put on a play a few works of Jalil Mameguluzade."

Report said the People's Artist, Director Vagif Asadov.

According to the Director, he is going to put on a play a few pieces of J.Mamedkulizade: "The performances put on a play by me in youth theater, still included in the repertoire. I want to put on a play some works of Mirza Jalil. I would like to put on a play his writings, which either have not put so far, or very rare. I will put on a play which based on his works, "The game of raisins" ("Kişmiş oyunu"). in one of the regional theaters. I also want to put on a play the work "Dead" ("Ölülər"). These are plans for the future".