    Paris hosts 'Meeting with Turkish cinema' festival

    'Rüzgarda salınan Nilüfer' film was shown in opening of thrice-organized event

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Meeting with Turkish cinema" days kicked off in Paris.

    Report informs citing Anadolu, Rüzgarda salınan Nilüfer film was shown in the opening of the thrice-organized event.

    The festival is being held in the UGC Normandie cinema with the organization of Turkish Embassy to France.

    Albüm by Mehmet Can Mertoğlu, Babamın Kanatları by Kıvanç Sezer, Dar Elbise by Hiner Saleem, Kalandar Soğuğu by Mustafa Kara and Tarla by Cemil Ağacıkoğlu will be shown in the event.

    The festival will run until December 18. 

