    Pantomime Theatre prepares Shakespeare's "Hamlet"

    Chief director Bakhtiyar Khanizade: Pantomime Theatre works on two versions of Hamlet

    Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ The new theater season of Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theatre will prepare pantomime performance based on William Shakespeare's "Hamlet".

    Report was told by founder and chief director of the theater, People's Artis, Bakhtiyar Khanizade.

    He noted that the new show will be prepared during the second half of 2015.

    "Shakespeare's " Hamlet "was the last premiere of the last season. We will start the new theater season with this performance.Theater of pantomime was working on two versions of "Hamlet".First we put the usual staging of "Hamlet", and now working on pantomime version, which intends to introduce the audience in the second half of 2015 ". 

