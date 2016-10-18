Opera show will take place on the occasion of People’s Artist’s 70th birthday

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Opera show “Shah Ismail” scripted by Muslim Magomayev will be performed at the Azerbaijan State Academic Theatre and Ballet to honor Peoples’ Artist Shahlar Guliyev on his 70th birthday.

Report informs referring to the Information and Public Relations Department of Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The People’s Artist himself will perform one of title roles in the show, Aslan Shah.

The show will take place on November 2.

Shah Ismail will be impersonated by Tayyar Bayramov, Gulzar by Farida Mammadova. Afag Agayeva will perform “Arabzangi” party.

Honored Artist Sevil Hajiyeva will conduct the performance.