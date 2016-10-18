 Top
    Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre to perform Carmen opera

    Conductor is People's Artist, professor Javanshir Jafarov© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre will host Carmen opera by Georges Bizet on October 26 with the participation of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva.

    Report informs citing the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

    Notably, F.Hajiyeva has been acting as a soloist of the Opera and Ballet Theatre for 20 years. She has performed main parties of Gulchohra, Asya ("Arshin mal alan"), Gulush ("Sevil"), Azucena ("Trubadur"), Amneris ("Aida"), Rosina ("The Barber of Seville") and others. Main part of Carmen opera has a special place in F.Hajiyeva's creativity.

    Also, other major parties will be performed by Honored Artists Farid Aliyev (José), Jahangir Gurbanov (Escamillo, for the first time), Inara Babayeva (Micaëla) and others.

    The conductor is People's Artist of Azerbaijan, professor Javanshir Jafarov. 

