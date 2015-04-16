"Open doors" to be held at museums under "Old City" State Historical-Architectural Reserve

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 18, "Open door" day will be held at the museums under the "Old City" State Historical-Architectural Reserve on the occasion of "International Day for Monuments and Sites".

Report informs that "Old City" State Historical-Architectural Reserve stated it.

Baku residents and guests will have the opportunity to get acquainted with Maiden Tower located in the Old City, Shirvanshahlar Palace complex, Sirataghli Religious Architecture Complex, Numismatics Exposition, Tahir Salahov`s House Museum, as well as the Gala Archeological and Ethnographic Museum Complex located in the territory of Gala reserve, Antiques Museum exhibits free in charge.

Museums will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 19:00 p.m.