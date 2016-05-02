'Old House' play staged at Lankaran Theatre

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Kohne ev' (Old House) dramatic comedy by honored artist, writer and playwright Ali Amirli has been premiered at Lankaran State Drama Theatre named after Najaf bey Vezirov.

Report informs, director of the spectacle is honored artist Adil Zeynalov, art director Mazaim Gurbanov, music director Farahim Farajovr.

Leading roles are played by People's Artist Gabil Guliyev, Shahrud Mehdiyeva, Tarana Farajova, Gunel Abbaszade, Emil Rzayev and Aysel Babazade.

Notably, the events in the work, written in 1996, are taking place within a family at the background of socio-political, economic and cultural changes in Azerbaijani society at the end of last century.