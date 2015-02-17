Nizami Cinema Center holds film night devoted to anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ A film night devoted to the 23th anniversary of Khojaly genocide will be held in Nizami Cinema Center on February 26.

Report informs referring to the statement of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The film-makers and the public representatives will attend the event.

The documentaries of "Children of War" produced by "Memory" (Yaddash) film studio and dedicated to the memory of the heroes who died for Azerbaijani lands and "We will be back" dedicated to National Hero of Azerbaijan Hikmet Nazarli will be shown for the first time in Film night. The films were produced according to the order of the Ministry. The directors of the films are Shamil Najafzade and Konul Karimova.