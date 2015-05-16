"Nikolya Chocolate Museum" opens in Baku

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Nikolya Chocolate Museum" opened in Baku. Report informs Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Museum Center invited "Nikolya Chocolate Museum" visiting more than 40 different countries in the framework of the world tour, to Baku.

Department Director of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Fikret Babayev said that opening of "Chocolate Exhibition" is an interesting event. F.Babayev called on Baku residents to watch an exhibition on the art works made of chocolate, and wished everyone sweet life as chocolate.

The famous chocolate maker Nikolay Popov made several art works of chocolate dedicated to Azerbaijan and Baku. chocolate and a range of specially designed work of art. "The Maiden Tower" in a chocolate miniature weighing more than 70 kilograms, chocolate pictures of known buildings of the city - Government houses, the Museum Center, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Flame Towers, and also, marzipan fruit and flowers, a chocolate brazier and many other things are exhibited.

The author presented the world's largest chocolate made picture with weight of 200 kg, which is dedicated to the first European Games and a series of exclusive chocolate souvenir made with special technology to be sold during the exhibition.

Over 5 years, more than 500,000 people visited the exhibition.

The exhibition is open to people from May 16 at 11:00 a.am. The exhibition will last till June 28.