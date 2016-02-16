 Top
    New artistic director of Mardakan Palace of Culture appointed

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ New artistic director appointed to Mardakan Palace of Culture, which enters into the network of Baku city Culture and Tourism Office.

    Report was told in the Baku city Culture and Tourism Office

    New artistic director of Mardakan Palace of Culture will be actor Kamran Israfilov.

    Notably, Kamran Israfilov has actively participated in holding of Novruz Spring Festival, organized by the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, filming the concert entitled 'Azerbaijan's Goodwill Angels' in UNESCO headquarters in Strasbourg with participation of Azerbaijan State Youth Symphony Orchestra and Children's Chorus and other highlighting several other events.

    As well as he was a compere of children's and other programs on ITV channel, played as A.Topchubashov in a documentary 'Eternal journey', produced by Arzu Aliyeva and presented recently.

    Kamran Israfilov is also a producer of newly established Children's Theatre-Studio. 

